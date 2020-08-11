BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—Brookhaven city council leaders will host its regularly scheduled city council meeting via video conference.
According to a press release, members will meet on Tuesday, August 11, at 7 p.m. online at www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGAgov.
Officials noted the public will be able to use the following options to comment during the meeting:
- Sending an email to PublicComment@BrookhavenGA.gov
- Participating in the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81883895613
- Dialing in via phone at:
- 929-436-2866 (access code 81883895613#)
- 301-715-8592 (access code 81883895613#)
- 312-626-6799 (access code 81883895613#)
- 253-215-8782 (access code 81883895613#)
A live stream of the meeting can be viewed by either of the following:
- The City’s website at www.BrookhavenGA.gov (under the City Hall tab, go to “Agendas and Minutes”).
- Facebook Live at www.Facebook.com/BrookhavenGaGov
The agenda for the Aug. 11 business meeting contains the following for City Council consideration:
- The minutes of the July 28 virtual Work Session and Regular Meeting.
- The cancellation of the Lowe Engineers Task Order for project management services.
- The Jacobs Engineering Group Task Order for project management services for the construction of the Public Safety Building.
- A resolution authorizing the City of Brookhaven to enter into agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for Roadway Lighting Assistance for I-85 at SR-42.
- A resolution for funding the design of Ashford Dunwoody/Perimeter Summit Parkway improvements.
- A resolution to authorize the City Attorney to take necessary action to secure in real property for Roadways as authorized under State law.
- A presentation of the Brookhaven Citizen Participation Plan for HUD Projects.
The full agenda packet can be found here: http://brookhavencityga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx
