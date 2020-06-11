COBB COUNTY, Ga.(CBS46) -- The brother of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is behind bars after being arrested in connection to an assault at his place of employment.
Police have accused Gerald Wilkins of throwing an object at a colleague, as well as aggressively chasing the individual with a screw driver. Wilkins then left the location via his car on June 9.
He is charged with simple battery, theft by taking, and aggravated assault.
Wilkins has previously been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and criminal trespassing just in the last month.
