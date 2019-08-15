ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Anyone that messes with an Atlanta police officer or a member of any portion of our team, there will be a reckoning” that’s the message APD has for any criminal who targets one of their own.
That reckoning came for 36-year-old Wesley Wise and his brother, 30-year-old Quinton Wise. The two are charged with first degree arson. According to officials they’re responsible for setting fires to two homes on Betsy Avenue, one of which belonged to an APD officer.
“The motive was they did not want a police officer living on the street where they had a trap house functioning,” said Major Michael O’Connor with APD’s Major Crimes Section.
Police say the brothers ran a sizable drug operation on Betsy Ave so they paid a crackhead to do their dirty work.
“There was [a] crackhead that was basically paid with a $100 of crack and $50 cash and he agreed to throw a molotov cocktail through the window to start the fire,” added O’Connor.
Fire officials say the incident could have been fatal if the officer was home.
"Without our intervention it would have completely burned the house down,” said Section Chief James Oliver with Atlanta Fire Rescue.
Officials say an arrest warrant has been issued for the person who actually set the fire. They credit the $23,000 reward for helping to generate tips in this case.
As for the brothers, Wesley faces up to 15 years in prison for the arson as well as an additional 30 years for drug related charges. Quinton faces up to 15 years for the arson charge.
