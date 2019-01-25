ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Super Bowl LIII is nine days away, and one teacher learned Friday he would be receiving free tickets to the big game.
Ernest Davis is a science teacher and football coach at Brown Middle School. He was nominated by fellow teachers and students for the national Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Super Bowl Ticket Contest.
The contest selects two student-athletes, one coach and one member of law enforcement to attend Super Bowl LIII.
Davis is being recognized by RISE for his efforts to use the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and promote understanding, respect and equality.
