ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The bitter cold has moved into metro Atlanta and it could be a while before we warm back up!
Overnight lows Monday morning plummeted into the 20's and we won't get much relief as temperatures are only expected to reach the high 30's and low 40's in most areas.
Another round of sub-freezing lows will grip the area Monday night into Tuesday morning with daytime highs on Tuesday only reaching into the low 40's.
We'll warm back into the 50's as we head towards the weekend but a chance of rain heads into town Wednesday night, and that could make for some treacherous travel conditions Thursday morning.
CBS46 Meteorologist Fred Campagna says these are the coldest temperatures to move into the area since November of 2019.
Brrrr....the coldest weather since mid-November has arrived in north Georgia. I'll let you know how long it will stick around on @cbs46 until 7 am. pic.twitter.com/rzBlicy88I— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 20, 2020
