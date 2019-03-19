LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Tuesday, Lawrenceville residents elected to pass the Sunday Brunch Referendum in the City.
Licensed local restaurants will now be able to serve alcohol at 11:00 am on Sundays, as opposed to the current time of 12:30 pm.
“Economists have shared that the passage of this referendum in local communities can positively impact businesses by nearly half-a-million in collective gross sales annually,” said Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson. “We are thankful for a pro-business citizenry that continues to move Lawrenceville Forward.”
Once the results are verified, the referendum will become effective April 1.
