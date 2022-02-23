BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Walking briefly through the streets Satilla Shores, Ahmaud Arbery’s father, and his siblings gathered in the same place their son and nephew passed away on the second anniversary of his murder.
“Two years today his lost his life,” Marcus Arbery told CBS46 News. “Time moves fast. It doesn’t seem like he’s been gone this long.”
The Arbery family, clergy, and the community began a prayer vigil in his memory.
“We started this ceremony at 1 o’clock because we estimate that was about the time that the chase of Ahmaud began,” said Darryl Jones, an attorney with the Transformative Justice Coalition.
On Tuesday, the three men convicted of killing Arbery were also convicted of federal hate crimes. The state declared Feb. 23 Ahmaud Arbery Day.
The Glynn County Sheriff and police guarded the streets of Satilla Shores. Inside a circle formed at the site of his murder, prayers for peace and harmony as the family continues to seek accountability for the remaining public officials in the case who initially decided not to file charges.
“74 days in this state, there was a cover-up, but the blood cried out from the ground and it cried out from this family,” said Gerald Griggs, the first Vice President of the Atlanta branch of the NAACP. “You could feel it in your soul something was wrong and we knew we had to join with this family.”
Timing the event to the moment Ahmaud Arbery passed away, the family released white doves into the sky, praying for spiritual connection and comfort.
“Many people think this is over and they don’t know that the pain is not over. The loss is not over for this family,” said one clergy member during prayer.
“He resides in our hearts,” said Barbara Armwine, the founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition. “He resides in our souls. He resides in our spirits. He will never be alone. He will know that there is love always,” Armwine continued during the vigil.
Through their grief, their message remains that hatred is not the way.
“This world can be a better place,” Arbery told CBS46 News.
Members of the Brunswick community drove to the mural of Ahmaud Arbery near downtown Brunswick for a candlelight vigil and march in Satilla Shores.
