BRUNSWICK, GA (CBS46)--Multiple agencies were working early Monday to contain a massive warehouse fire in a southeast Georgia city.
According to a Facebook post from the Brantley County Emergency Management Agency, the Brunswick fire department battled an intense fire at a warehouse owned by Logistec, a biofuel company.
The warehouse, located in downtown Brunswick, was used to store wood pellets at Mayor’s Point in the Port of Brunswick. The Facebook post noted this is the same location of a previous warehouse fire in July 2015.
To help fight the blaze, Brunswick County firefighters received assistance from the Waynesville, Hortense, and Nahunta Volunteer fire departments.
Officials have not reported any injuries in the fire.
