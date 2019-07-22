ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A small brush fire near the tracks at the Peachtree Center Station temporarily shut down MARTA trains Monday afternoon.
MARTA officials said the brush fire caused smoky conditions inside the station.
The fire is out, and crews are working to restore the station’s power. The station was evacuated as a precaution.
Three people were treated. Two were taken to the hospital.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
Atlanta Fire is investigating smoke in the tunnel at multiple @MARTASERVICE stations downtown. Command post set up at Peachtree St & Forsyth Street. Five Points, P’Tree Center, & Ashby Street stations are closed at this time. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/52orbuxKbq— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 22, 2019
