ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/AP) The heat wave continues across Georgia with many areas either tying or setting records for high temperatures and there doesn't appear to be any relief in sight.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for about 20 counties in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina. Weather service meteorologist Emily McGraw in Charleston, South Carolina, said a heat index of 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.56 Celsius) was forecast in those areas.
Savannah reached 100 degrees (37.78 Celsius) on Sunday tying a record and marking the coastal Georgia city's earliest triple-degree day since 1953. Columbia, South Carolina, also hit 100, just one degree shy of a record.
Augusta tied a 141 year-old record last Friday as highs reached 98 degrees.
Heat records in the 90s were also set in Charleston; Nashville, Tennessee; Tuscalloosa, Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida.
In Atlanta, the record high for the month of May came on May 29, 1941 when temperatures reached 97 degrees.
Sunday's high of 94 tied a record for the date of May 26, equaling the high in 1936.
Monday's high reached 95 degrees, equaling the record high for the date. The heatwave continues for the rest of the week but a small cool down is coming for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.