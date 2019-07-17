ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Steve and Bryson Barnes are two men who take the father-son duo to the next level.
Steve Barnes is the president and CEO of Bryson Constructors, an Atlanta-based full service construction firm. Established in 1989, Steve has kept philanthropy at the forefront -- giving back often and dedicating the business to diversity and inclusion.
It's hard work that hasn't gone unnoticed.
Recently Steve was inducted into the National Association of Minority Contractors Hall of Fame for his contribution to the construction industry. It's another, of many, accomplishment for the Barnes family.
In the past 30 years, Bryson has partnered on various mega-projects around the southeast, including the billion dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Airport parking deck.
