The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Atlanta Falcons during Sunday’s football game.
The final score was 27 Falcons to 44 Buccaneers.
After today’s defeat, the Falcons now have 4 wins and 12 losses this season.
During Sunday’s game, the Atlanta Falcons announced defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was out of the game due to a groin injury.
Buccaneers also took wide receiver Mike Evans out of the game after Evans suffered a left knee injury. Evans attempted to walk from the field on his own after the injury, but he quickly fell to the ground.
Sunday’s defeat comes just days after it was announced that the Falcon’s leadership interviewed Raheem Morris for the head coaching position.
Morris was appointed interim coach on October after the Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn.
