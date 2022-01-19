ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Tuesday to create the Buckhead Public Safety Task Force, a group pf 18 members who work to enhance safety in Buckhead.
Crime has been a recent concern in the Buckhead neighborhood. A new police precinct as announced last week.
Other items approved Tuesday include:
• A resolution requesting the City’s chief operating officer and the Atlanta Department of Transportation present an account and reconciliation against the project list of completed and planned Infrastructure Bond and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) Projects at the Transportation Committee meeting on Feb. 16, 2022 (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3002).
• An ordinance to suspend provisions of the City’s Code of Ordinances to waive the late filing fees, penalties and sanctions that may be assessed for failure to renew licenses for the sale of alcohol through Feb. 28, 2022 (Legislative Reference No. 22-O-1002).
• A resolution authorizing the mayor on behalf of the City to apply for, accept and enter into necessary agreements for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Fiscal Year 2021 Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program for an amount not to exceed $50 million with Atlanta Housing Authority as the co-applicant (Legislative Reference No. 22-R-3049). The grant funds will facilitate the implementation and development of the Choice Neighborhood Grant Program for the Bowen Homes public housing community.
• A resolution to express support for the call to observe a Day of Action on Public Transportation as a Civil Right on February 4, 2022. This item was immediately adopted.
• A resolution expressing the City of Atlanta’s support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, and its commitment to protect the right to access abortion care in Atlanta. This item was immediately adopted.
• An ordinance to ratify and authorize the City of Atlanta to accept pro-bono professional services performed by Ernst and Young in support of the mayoral transition, which began Dec. 19, 2021 (Legislative Reference No. 22-O-1020).
Items introduced to be considered in committee next week include:
• A resolution to amend 21-R-3441, which was adopted by the Council on May 17, 2021 to establish the Public Safety Commission, in order to expand the purpose of the commission to include the development and implementation of a public safety plan to deter crime and lawlessness and enhance safety throughout the city of Atlanta.
• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances, Part II (Ordinances), Chapter 106 (Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions), Article V (Offenses by and Against Minors), Section 106-227 (Curfew - Authorized), to add additional exemptions for homeless youth and teenagers. The code section makes it illegal for a minor age 16 or younger to be in public streets or places during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weekdays or between midnight and 6 a.m. on weekends with certain exceptions. The legislation aims to enact additional exemptions to prevent the criminalization of homeless youth.
• A resolution requesting the commissioner of Atlanta Department of Transportation and the commissioner of the Department of Parks and Recreation create a pedestrian safety plan for Danforth Road to enhance street safety for West Cascade Park.
• A resolution requesting the MARTA Board of Directors provide a report to ensure the funding allocated for the expansion of the Campbellton Road Corridor Project and the Greenbriar Transit Hub that was ratified on Oct. 4, 2018, by the MARTA Board of Directors for the More Marta Atlanta Program are accounted for and being used specifically for their designated allocations.
• A resolution ratifying the mayor’s executive order extending the City of Atlanta’s employee vaccination incentive program through June 30. The program offers a $100 incentive to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
