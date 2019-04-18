ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s no surprise that you have to pay for parking in the city of Atlanta. CBS46's Adam Murphy attempted to do just that during a visit to Buckhead over the weekend, but when he returned to his car; he noticed not one, but two boots which cost him $75 to remove.
So, he questioned the booting person with Castle Parking Solutions since the parking meter didn’t work. That’s when things got heated.
“We don’t have any control over the ticket machine,” an employee with Castle Parking Solutions said.
It turns out, the Better Business Bureau has received more than 120 complaints for Castle Parking Solutions, and the company has an ‘F’ rating for failing to respond.
“You don’t know if they’re really even telling the truth because you have these people show up telling you that you owe money and normal city parking is free on Sundays. So, is it deceptive? It probably is,” Annette Johnson with the Better Business Bureau said.
Mark Broomfield-Ranney was also a booting victim of the same company, but from a different lot.
“Deceptive is putting it mildly. The young lady said if you want your car back today you’ve got to give me $75 and if you had parked in the 15-minute parking spot I wouldn’t have booted you,” Broomfield-Ranney said.
So CBS46 went to the listed address for the booting business on Cumberland Boulevard, but it was nothing more than a virtual office making it virtually impossible to track down a manager.
“We’re all really stuck. There is nothing we can do. We can’t find them, nobody will return phone calls, the BBB has tried, and they won’t respond to that either. What are we supposed to do?” Broomfield-Ranney asked.
The booting guy told Murphy he needed to read a small sign in the parking lot that says he could have made payment by using a parking app. The Better Business Bureau encourages you to download the Park Mobile App to avoid this headache. The BBB also said the city of Atlanta should step in and take a stronger stance on booting businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.