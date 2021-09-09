ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Buckhead City Committee says it's not impressed with the new rules coming to Lenox Square on September 21.

Its chairman and CEO says more needs to be done to get crime under control, including officially breaking Buckhead away from Atlanta.

The changes add to the list of measures put in place in recent months by mall management.

"I'm not sure it's a great idea. I understand why they're doing it but in our opinion, it's putting a band aid on something that needs surgery," said Buckhead City Committee Chairman and CEO, Bill White.

The committee continues its push to make Buckhead its own city.

"When we get Buckhead city up and running, I'm hopeful that the folks at Simon mall will call us," said White. "There will be a substantial number of Buckhead city police officers on duty patrolling the great malls that we have here in Buckhead and the store front areas. There will be a division dedicated to shoplifting, arresting and prosecuting those in our court."

The new supervision rules, starting September 21st, make it mandatory for anyone under eighteen to be with a parent or adult at least 21 years old after 3Pm. They must also have identification which includes their birthday and a picture.

A statement from the mall says; "Lenox Square is committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all of our guests. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy to promote a more family friendly environment and to deter disruptive activity. "

We got mixed responses from people in Buckhead about these changes. "It needs to happen. If you're not there with your parent, you shouldn't be there at a certain hour," one woman told us. "Get your kids under control."

Another man we spoke with has another take. "I think I would actually disagree with that approach."

In response to the youth supervision program, APD says; "The Atlanta Police Department supports Lenox Square’s new Youth Supervision Program and we continue to support their efforts to increase public safety and security at their property."

In recent months, the mall added metal detectors and K9's on site. Thursday, pictures captured several security and police officers inside.

Despite the changes, there have been several shootings the last few months. In June, two 15-year old's were charged after a security officer was shot.

We asked APD for juvenile crime statistics for Buckhead and Lenox Square. We are waiting to receive that information.

The complete rules, according to Lenox Square's website, include:

Guests under age 18 are required to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult, age 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m.

Unsupervised guests under age 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. or immediately be joined by a parent or adult age 21 or older.

Acceptable proof of age may be required for the youth or adult. Individuals who lack acceptable identification, or do not abide by the shopping center’s Youth Supervision Policy will be asked to leave the property.

Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth. Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property.

One adult may accompany up to four youths. All accompanied youth must remain with the adult at all times.

Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany.

Store employees under age 18 may continue to work within their store during Youth Supervision Policy hours. Mall employees under 18 must adhere to the Youth Supervision Policy if their work shift ends during policy hours."

