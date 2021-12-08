ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Buckhead City Committee wants to ban water boy sales, if the suburb successfully separates from Atlanta. The group is now partnering with a mother who has a plea, after her son was killed.
Tomeka Pless will be the first to tell you she wants a ban on Atlanta’s self-proclaimed water boys. It’s why her son’s story will be a focus of the new Cityhood movement, a movement that’s that’s not without pushback.
“My then 18-year-old loss his life over $10 selling water, it’s so wrong,” the mother cried. “Nobody should have to lose their life.”
Her son, Jalanni Pless, allegedly sold water on someone’s else turf. Another water boy demanded all the teen’s cash. Jalanni offered to split the $10 profit but instead of taking five, police say the boy took Jalanni’s life.
“Feels like it just happened yesterday and I just want it to be over with so I can start to grieve,” said Pless.
Pless along with supporters of the Buckhead City Committee will hold a press conference at the headquarters at 11am on Wednesday, plans to ban the bottle selling. A press release claimed concerns have gone “unchecked” in Atlanta.
However, Atlanta City Council began a study this past summer looking into a program that could employ the boys to bottle water and sell to companies.
“Taking cars, jumping on top of cars in the middle of traffic, chasing people down, it’s gotten out of hand.”
Examples of the unruly incidents include a driver even being shot for refusing to buy water.
While some point to the extreme behavior, others argue that doesn’t represent the majority of sellers.
In a virtual video addressing Atlanta crime earlier this year, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms advocated for the teens. Saying in part, “it’s about making much needed money to support themselves and sometimes their family.”
Activists and some leaders cite the bottle business as a means to avoid selling something much worse on Atlanta streets. But Pless believes a ban is first needed to make way for other plans.
“There needs to be another initiative in place, something else we can do to help."
