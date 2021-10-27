BUCKHEAD CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Buckhead City Committee is inviting residents to its new headquarters on Oct. 31.
The grand opening celebration is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include tours of the office space, live music, food trucks, and fun family-friendly Halloween activities.
Dozens of volunteers transformed a once underdeveloped eyesore into the central hub for critical work underway, to ensure a safe and secure future for all those who live and work within or visit this established community.
“The Committee and I are grateful to everyone who helped us all reach a game-changing milestone,” said Buckhead City Committee’s CEO Bill White. “This new home will allow us to be even more efficient as we remain focused on our mission to improve the safety of our streets, ensure services align with our tax dollars, build infrastructure, and advance sensible zoning.”
If you would like to attend, you must RSVP by sending an email to BuckheadCityNews@gmail.com.
