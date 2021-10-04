ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s a topic that has divided residents of Atlanta: whether the affluent Buckhead community should separate from the city of Atlanta and create its own city.
Supporters of the move cite an increase in crime in their community and they blame a lack of leadership.
Members of Georgia’s House Governmental Affairs Committee heard testimony Monday morning on a bill that would allow people who live within the Buckhead community to vote in November of 2022 whether to split from Atlanta.
Todd Edwards represents county commissioners throughout the state. He told lawmakers the process of creating new cities should be improved.
“The irony in here -- and I’ll commend the General Assembly -- it was harder to legalize packaged liquor sales in an area than it is to create a new city because of the 35 percent petition requirement,” Edwards said, adding that state lawmakers changed the packaged liquor law recently.
Tom Gehl represents the Georgia Municipal Association.
“Sure, there’s going to be some disruptions, but that’s the crux of this,” Gehl said. “People want a more responsive government than a county government.”
The Georgia senate also is expected hold hearings on the Buckhead cityhood issue leading up to this special session, though it does not appear it'll be up for a vote until the regular session that starts in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.