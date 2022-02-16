ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The group behind the push to make Buckhead its own city announced its intention to keep moving forward.
During a news conference Wednesday, the Buckhead City Committee vowed to not give up despite the issue not moving forward at the state Capitol this legislative session.
"This movement, Buckhead City, will never end. It is not going to end, we will never give up," said Bill White, who will stay on as the volunteer CEO of the Buckhead City Committee.
White said they're launching a new fundraising campaign.
The movement's leadership and supporters said Buckhead residents should be given a chance to vote on the issue.
"We know based on our third poll of legally registered voters in Buckhead that 72 percent favor a vote and that includes people who might vote no," said White.
"It's about the right to vote and the right to protect our families," said Leila Laniado, secretary of the committee. "We will never get tired of doing everything we can to protect our families.”
White said, "We believe that this delay in allowing our vote will put lives, property, businesses, commerce and the already vastly diminished quality of life in Buckhead at severe risk."
Crime continues to be a driving force behind the the cityhood movement.
CBS46 asked Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant about it.
"The numbers that we have shows that the crime is down in Buckhead. We’re strengthening up the resources in Buckhead," said Bryant, who mentioned a new police precinct expected to open in Buckhead in the summer. "I am committed to making sure that precinct is staffed by giving so many people out of each graduating class."
Buckhead cityhood proponents, though, pointed out that the new precinct is not open and the police department is already understaffed.
Chief Bryant said the department is short more than 300 officers.
