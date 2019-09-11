ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While crime overall in Buckhead is down, one thing that has been a growing concern with many residents deals with cars.
According to Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit launched to reduce theft from cars, that type of crime makes up 40 percent of the crime in the area.
"It has been a growing concern in the community, specifically about theft from cars," said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead.
Part of Livable Buckhead's goal to improve quality of life includes fighting crime. Starling said some of the reasons for the car theft problem are simple.
"Because we're leaving stuff in our cars," she said. "We're basically creating a target rich environment for anyone to come and make some money."
According to Starling, their campaign to cut crime encourages residents to take action.
"It is easy to hide it, lock your car, take things with you," she said.
Another incentive is for those who respond to the crimes. The nonprofit is offering five officers $650 per month for a year towards rent in Buckhead.
"We want to be sure our officers and firefighters can live in the community," Starling said. "If they're here and part of the community that makes a lot of sense."
Livable Buckhead also wants to see businesses connect their security cameras to the police department.
