ATLANTA (CBS46)—A prominent Atlanta group is hoping to put minds at ease as governments tackle the coronavirus.
To help Buckhead travelers, the Buckhead Coalition group, a nonprofit civic leadership organization, has announced they will be distributing masks to all requests from Buckhead addresses.
Sam Massell, coalition president and former Atlanta mayor, made the announcement and explained there is currently no recommendation that masks are needed, except in areas at risk.
The throw-away paper masks will be mailed, two per package, as long as supplies lasts.
To requests a mask and for additional information, please contact office@thebuckheadcoalition.org.
According to CBS News, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus stands at 908 https://cbsn.ws/2w4vMWp.
An estimated 40,171 people in China are believed to have contacted the virus.
