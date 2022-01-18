ATLANTA (CBS46) — Beneath all the debris and rubble from storm damage, there’s a story about the miracle on Old Ivy.
“My friend who is in the hospital keeps telling me 'it’s not your fault,'” The homeowner said.
The Buckhead homeowner said a family of three was living in her guesthouse when a large oak tree fell on top of it early Monday morning during the winter storm.
“I have friends staying with me. And fortunately, the baby and his wife were in one room and unfortunately, the husband was in the other,” The homeowner said.
The tree sliced part of the home in two, shaking the foundation like an earthquake, and injuring the father in the guesthouse.
“Within maybe an hour and a half the firefighters were here. They got hydraulics and they pushed the tree off him and were able to get him in the ambulance,” The homeowner said.
On Tuesday, Alltree Services cleaned up thousands of pounds of debris. The tree service said the large oak was healthy, but simply uprooted due to high winds and saturation.
“It’s not always that a tree is unhealthy. If it just catches the wind and the ground is saturated enough obviously, they can come over,” Timothy Bennett with Alltree Services said.
Workers also put a tarp over the area of the home that was damaged until repairs can be made.
“I definitely think God was looking out for somebody that night. The tree came down right on top of the person and where that room is at is gone,” Bennett said.
“Everyone is fine now and he’s getting treated well and we expect a full recovery,” The homeowner said.
