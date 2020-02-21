ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a suspect accused in a fatal shooting in Buckhead on February 15.
Michael Miata, 29, was arrested on February 19 in Queens, N.Y. and charged with felony murder. He's accused in the shooting death of Keithan Joran Hillman on Peachtree Park Drive.
After further investigation, it was revealed that Hillman was in a dispute with Miata when he was shot. Police said Miata then fled the scene in a Ford sedan with a California license plate.
Miata is currently waiting extradition back to Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.