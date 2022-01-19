ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Buckhead resident walked into his luxury apartment ransacked with an estimated $100,000 in items missing, but police say it wasn’t a burglary.
Demontez Culbreath, a former resident at CB Lofts, said he first noticed a problem when his key wouldn’t open his front door. He broke through the back door of his apartment and discovered his belongings strewn across the apartment.
“We didn’t know if it was a robbery, a break-in,” said Culbreath. “They ransacked my apartment. They took the items that were valuable and just left.”
Culbreath called police who arrived on scene to take a report. But investigation revealed this was no burglary, but a mistake from the luxury apartment’s management, who wrongfully evicted Culbreath on Nov. 2.
Culbreath said cell phone video taken the day after the incident shows what happened when he confronted the CB Lofts maintenance team, who meant to clear unit 427 and not Culbreath’s unit, 127.
A maintenance worker can be heard speaking to Culbreath: “Yesterday I told them, the regional, I says we’re gonna start to trash out 127. Specifically. And she said OK.”
Atlanta police told CBS46 they are no longer investigating the incident as a burglary as the case was determined to be a civil matter.
Months after the initial incident, Culbreath said he’s still hurting from the loss. The young entrepreneur runs his own modeling agency and has lost essential equipment, electronics, and files for his business.
“When all my stuff got taken, I’m not able to do any work. I’m not able to book any models, most my money I saved up I’ve had to use the past two months and survive off,” said Culbreath.
Culbreath has began working as a Lyft and Uber driver to make money as he loses modeling clients.
While Culbreath had renter’s insurance, he said his claim was denied because the insurance company does not handle wrongful evictions. He recently started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses.
NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.
To add to an already frustrating situation, Culbreath said he has had little cooperation from the property management group since the day of the incident.
“Me and my lawyer been contacting them trying to get a response from them,” he said. “We try every type of way, and not one type of response from them for anybody.”
Property management declined to publicly speak on the matter because it is an open matter. The group referred CBS46 to Atlanta Police, despite APD closing the case months ago.
