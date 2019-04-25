ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Some residents of a Buckhead neighborhood say they’re dealing with a stinky problem due to an overflown sewer.
Robbie Hines lives in the Brookwood neighborhood on Alden Avenue and he says he can barely breath when he goes into his backyard.
He says he’s overwhelmed by the smell and as Summer approaches, he’s not looking forward to it.
"It smells like raw sewage and it gets even worse when it doesn't rain when we have a few dry days," Hines told CBS46 News. "It's even worse because the heat kind of exacerbates the smell and makes it ten times worse than in the winter time."
The stinky smell is attributed to a combined sewer overflow near his house into Tanyard Creek. Hines says he’s complained to the city, but to no avail.
"I've called them on multiple occasions and basically the city has a really old sewer system," continued Hines. “When we complain about it, what they do is come out and spray a lot of perfume."
Lori D’ Andrea lives in a condominium complex nearby. She says she’s not only concerned about the smell, she wonders about the long-term impacts on her health.
“The smell is overwhelming, and I'm really concerned about what it's going to do to our health,” D’ Andrea told CBS46 News.
CBS46 went digging and contacted city councilman J.P. Matzigkeit’s office and a senior staffer sent us this email, saying:
"I forwarded your question to watershed. They are investigating it and will respond back with a statement once the review is complete."
Right now, that answer isn’t sitting well with D’ Andrea.
“We don't feel like they're doing anything and if they're doing anything they need to be more vocal about sharing it with us,” says D’ Andrea. “We would like to know and be actively involved and be part of the solution."
Some other residents CBS46 talked with in the area say they want the city to do an air quality test.
CBS46 will keep you posted as to what we hear from the Atlanta Watershed.
