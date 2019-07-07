ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A dangerous and deadly intersection in Buckhead has many residents demanding changes from the city.
The intersection of Sydney Marcus Boulevard and Buford Highway has some neighbors very worried -- especially about people in wheelchairs.
“For a number of years, I’ve been aware that there’s been a lot of pedestrians, including my friends, run over and killed, in the city of Atlanta, and my roommate was run over and killed in this area, in the dark,” Floyd Taylor, an advocate for changes to the intersection, told CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
Imagine having to call the police if you needed to cross a busy intersection.
“People in wheelchairs have absolutely zero access in our city,” said James Curtis, who uses a wheelchair.
Many people who live in the area say it’s been poorly lit and doesn’t have handicapped accessible areas, and it hasn’t for years.
“I’ve lived here for over 40 years, and I have been completely ignored by all the administration here, and truthfully, I’m very disappointed with Atlanta,” Curtis added. “If you work with GDOT, they point their finger at Atlanta 311, and Atlanta 311 points their finger at GDOT.”
They say there are so few crosswalks, and where there are some, the sidewalks and crosswalks are in bad shape and are not marked properly.
“The only place they can cross the road is Lenox Road, way around the corner,” added Taylor. “It’s sad. We need pedestrian access in this city.”
Those who depend on wheelchairs to get around say this issue is isolating.
“It’s just something that I think would affect most people if it were in their life on a regular basis, you know, if you had a friend or family member, or anybody was just a decent, kind-hearted person, you’d want to make sure someone won’t flip their wheelchair because of a pothole, a rock, or a tree limb in the way,” another advocate, Michael Sureda, said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation, who said it is the city’s responsibility.
When she reached out to the city, they didn’t have an answer, but CBS46 will follow up with them after the holiday weekend.
Those advocating for changes say they want everyone to stop pointing fingers, and perhaps work together to fix this dangerous issue.
