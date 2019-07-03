BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Few people like to be party poopers, but a group of homeowners in one Buckhead neighborhood say they are fed up with the parties at an Atlanta mansion.

It is so bad that the city is trying to stop the parties by proposing a new zoning ordinance which could help shut the door on mansion parties unless the homeowner receives a special permit.

A multi-million dollar home on Garmon Road in Buckhead was once owned by Kenny Rogers but is now home to lavish mansion parties which look more like a scene from a music video.

Nearby property owners continue to complain about noise violations and their concern for safety. Speaking anonymously after more parties over the weekend.

"They had 128 cars on their street of five houses, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., 128 cars. And people were urinating in their yards, ringing their doorbells looking for the party," said a homeowner.

Proposed legislation by the city means mansion parties across Atlanta could stop, but homeowners say they are skeptical since the city and police haven't done anything over the past year-and-a-half.

"Great, well in the meantime, enforce the laws we've already got. Enforce them. The noise ordinances, the zoning violations," said a homeowner.

Atlanta Police admit some off-duty police officers have worked security at the Garmon road spot. On Monday, the department told all officers this particular address is now a restricted extra job location.