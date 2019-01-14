FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Several homeowners in Buckhead are speaking out about a project they say is destroying the integrity of their neighborhood along West Wesley Road at Twelve Oaks Circle in Northwest Atlanta.
Resident Sarah Graves showed CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy cell footage of water as it gushed into her home's backyard like a river. She blames a local developer for clearing trees from a piece of property nearby and busting a water line in the process.
“I think it’s the developer. I think they didn’t get the correct permits. They took down more trees than they were allowed to take down and when we contacted the city arborist they came out and cited him for taking down trees illegally,” Graves said.
Neighbors said Stokesman Luxury Homes started removing the trees on the property late last year, creating one problem after another.
“There’s still a huge lack of transparency about the lot. There are no building plans posted and it has been six months," explained Homeowner Lindsay Bellasi. "They’ve been for sale as three lots and there’s also a missing building permit that nobody knows what’s going on.”
“I don't think anybody in this neighborhood has a problem with somebody wanting to build a house on that lot. I think that trying to build three where one used to stand and by ruining the natural topography of that lot is what is disappointing,” Graves said.
A spokesperson with Stokesman Luxury Homes told CBS46 they have done everything by the book and with proper permits. Regardless, neighbors say the city is going to hold the developer responsible for the water damage.
“Well my understanding is that they will seek reimbursement from the developer for the damages and the gallons of water that were lost,” said Graves.
CBS46 contacted the city planning department to find out if the developer had done everything by the book as he said he had. City officials said they are gathering that information and will share it as soon as it’s available.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
