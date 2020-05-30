ATLANTA (CBS46) - Vandals damaged the Target at Piedmont Road and Sidney Marcus Boulevard in Buckhead early Saturday morning.
Atlanta firefighters and police officers arrived to find smashed windows and a fire in the back of the building.
Fireworks were set off in multiple locations according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and worked to clear the smoke.
The damage to the Target is part of a string of violence that stemmed from what started as a peaceful protest in Downtown Atlanta. As the sun set, crowds of marchers turned violent outside CNN and Centennial Olympic Park, jumping on cars, throwing debris at police Friday evening. The unrest worked its way north to Buckhead. Its many retail areas were looted and damaged.
Atlanta Fire Rescue and Atlanta Police Department requested other agencies around Metro Atlanta to assist with the outbreak of violence.
