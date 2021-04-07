If Americans plan to travel across the “pond” to England, Buckingham Palace gardens will reopen to the paying public for the first time this summer.
With pandemic restrictions forcing the cancellation of Buckingham Palace’s traditional summer opening for a second year, self-guided tours of the landscaped grounds will be on offer from July to September. The Queen’s garden is 39 acres inside London.
COVID restrictions means the usual tours of the palace will not go ahead, but smaller guided tours of the State Rooms, and the gardens, will be available from May to September. Access to the gardens will be available from 9 July to 19 September. Weekend tours of the garden will run through April and May. That is when visitors can see its springtime meadows carpeted with primroses and bluebells, as well as flowering camellia, magnolia and azalea shrubs and trees. The park is said to be rich in wildlife and boasts more than 1,000 trees, including a mulberry dating to back to James I of England.
“We anticipate that social distancing will still be in place this summer and that visitor numbers to London will be low for some time yet due to the uncertainty around domestic and international travel. The costs incurred opening the palace to the public in the usual way would be far greater than the visitor admissions and retail income that we could expect. However, we are delighted to offer unique access to the Buckingham Palace garden this year as an alternative,” a Royal Collection Trust spokesperson stated on the Monarch’s social media page.
