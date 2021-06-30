APTOPIX Bucks Hawks Basketball

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, top, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fall to the court during the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Antetokounmpo left the game. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

MILWAUKEE (CBS46) — After a scary fall against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks say their 2-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be listed as doubtful for Game 5.

The Bucks tweeted Wednesday evening that Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee when he attempted to block an alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela in the 3rd quarter Tuesday night.

The team says Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by the team's physician. The MRI confirmed the hyperextension.

Antetokounmpo went down to the floor, grabbed his left knee, and was in obvious pain. He then went back to the locker room, and did not return to the game, which the Hawks ended up winning 110-88.

Meanwhile, Hawks star Trae Young continues to rehab a bone bruise in his foot after injuring it in the 3rd quarter of Game 3. Young did not play Tuesday night, and his status remains up in the air for Game 5 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The series is tied at two games apiece heading into that pivotal Game 5 matchup in Milwaukee Thursday night. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

