MILWAUKEE (CBS46) — After a scary fall against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks say their 2-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be listed as doubtful for Game 5.
The Bucks tweeted Wednesday evening that Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee when he attempted to block an alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela in the 3rd quarter Tuesday night.
The team says Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by the team's physician. The MRI confirmed the hyperextension.
Antetokounmpo went down to the floor, grabbed his left knee, and was in obvious pain. He then went back to the locker room, and did not return to the game, which the Hawks ended up winning 110-88.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/mDGsTRpOVL— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 30, 2021
Meanwhile, Hawks star Trae Young continues to rehab a bone bruise in his foot after injuring it in the 3rd quarter of Game 3. Young did not play Tuesday night, and his status remains up in the air for Game 5 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The series is tied at two games apiece heading into that pivotal Game 5 matchup in Milwaukee Thursday night. Tip is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.