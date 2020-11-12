The original "The Witches" movie is loved by many.
But, if you need a reason to watch the recent remake starring Ocativia Spencer and Anne Hathaway here's one: Atlanta native Jahzir Bruno. The young actor is really kicking off his movie career with pretty big films, including "The Witches" which is out now on HBO Max.
"My favorite part about working on set was probably the stunts," says Jahzir. "I love acting too, but the stunts for me when I was nine was different because I've never been in a harness before. So I thought that was the best part."
The 11-year-old doesn't like scary movies but brought himself to see the original movie. It was then that he realized he couldn't pass up the opportunity of a starring role in "The Witches."
"The make up design that they did on Angelica Houston, that was scary, don't know if I'll ever be able to watch that again," says Jahzir. In the film he plays a young orphaned boy who goes to live with his grandmother. The pair encounter some deceptively glamorous and diabolical witches.
Next Jahzir will star in the "Christmas Chronicles 2" alongside Goldie Hawn and Kirt Russell. The movie hits the Netflix streaming platform on November 25th.
