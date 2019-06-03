BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Buford.
The scene of the on-going investigation is the Preston Hills Apartments, located in the 2900 block of Buford Drive. According to police, the deceased bodies of a man and woman were found inside a unit at the complex.
CBS46 crews are en route to the scene. We will have updates in the 5 & 6 CBS46 newscasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.