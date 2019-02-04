BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46)- Investigators have ruled the cause of a three-story commercial structure to be accidental and electrical in nature.
Firefighters responded at 12:41 P.M. to a report of a business fire at the 100 block of East Main Street NE in the historic business district of downtown Buford. The caller to 9-1-1 reported that smoke was coming out of the crawlspace.
Firefighters had to force entry into the structure by using a K-12 saw to cut through two doors on the backside of the building. While the firefighters were working on gaining access, other crews were rapidly evacuating adjacent businesses until the fire could be located and extinguished.
Upon entry, crews found two sprinkler heads that had been activated and were suppressing the fire. Firefighters had already deployed handlines and immediately began attacking the rest of the fire as they made their way into the structure.
The fire had begun extending up a wall on the first floor towards the second floor but the aggressive attack by firefighters kept any further fire damage from occurring.
There were no reported injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.