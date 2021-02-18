A Buford man has been arrested on charges related to criminal acts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Verden Andrew Nalley, 49, was arrested this week with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office according an FBI announcement on Twitter.
The FBI says charging documents for Nalley will be posted to the Department of Justice website. Nalley is the ninth person from Georgia to be arrested in connection with the capital siege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.