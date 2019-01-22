Fort Irwin, CA (CBS46) A Gwinnett County soldier has been killed during a military training exercise in California.
According to Stars and Stripes, 22 year-old Army Spc. Octavious Deshon Lakes Jr. was killed in a tactical vehicle accident on January 14 in Fort Irwin, California.
Three other soldiers were injured.
Lakes Jr. enlisted in the Army in March, 2017 as a combat engineer. He was assigned to a battalion based in Fort Hood, Texas.
The accident remains under investigation.
