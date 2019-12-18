ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta builder is giving away a new house in a hot neighborhood in West Atlanta. The sweepstakes is to benefit a women and children's homeless shelter.
More on the free house in a minute, but first though, a broader benefit to the Atlanta region may be the new excitement toward solutions for Atlanta's pinched housing market.
The builder, Steve Brock of Brock Built Homes, sat in a packed St. Luke's Episcopal assembly room last week, hearing the Atlanta Regional Commission introduce a new website for housing solutions. With a few key strokes, a computer program takes you into every county and town, each little piece of the region, from the highest priced to the blighted and abandoned.
It's a fascinating reminder that metro Atlanta is a dizzying patchwork with booming expansion literally across the highway from sub-standard streets. Instead of offering single solutions to improving housing choices for medium and lower income home hunters, the ARC web map lists half a dozen solutions, working well somewhere in the country. Ideas include changing zoning codes, increasing density and leveraging public land.
One choice Steve Brock made is to partner with Atlanta Housing, the agency dedicated to housing Atlanta's lower income population, to build a new neighborhood of mixed income houses. It's rising on land including the old Perry Homes housing project, a 1950's warren of dense apartments better known for crime and misery by the time it was bulldozed in 2000.
Together with other partners, Brock Built is raising 1,500 homes, single family and apartments, mixing middle income families with others at 80 percent of the median income, or about $54,000 a year.
The house he's giving away is a three bedroom, three and a half bath craftsman house, with 1,900 square feet of space and a two car garage. To learn more, click here.
To hear the most interesting discussion of a complex topic that can put even those with good intentions to sleep, count on Bill Bolling as a moderator. The founder of the Atlanta Food Bank, Bolling has paid attention to the links between housing, hunger and transportation for decades. His handling of questions from the audience, particularly long-winded ones, is a reminder of the joy of a well asked question.
Panelist Dave Stockert, retired CEO of Post Properties, was a welcomes voice in what is often a conversation about how to stick it to developers to cure housing price woes.
" The only way we’re going to solve this is to subsidize the cost somehow. That is what has to happen."
The entire forum is available for viewing by clicking here.
