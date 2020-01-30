ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A downtown Atlanta building was evacuated Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was found sitting beneath a tree facing the building.
The package, which police described as a suitcase, was found at 72 Marietta Street. Officers blocked traffic between Marietta Street and Forsyth Street along with evacuating the building nearby.
Police remain on the scene while the package was investigated. The scene was cleared around 10:15 a.m.
