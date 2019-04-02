AUBURN, Ga. (CBS46) A nonprofit that helps displaced children across Georgia is rebuilding after a fire destroyed their facility.
Adventure Bags, Inc. provides backpacks for children who lost their belongings through fires or other life changing events. Each bag is filled with school supplies, hygiene products, blankets and more.
Now the nonprofit is asking for the community's help in stocking back up.
They've started a GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.