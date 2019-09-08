Building hope and help for veterans

Clayton County, Ga.(CBS46) -- Leave no soldier behind.
That’s the goal of a local nonprofit organization – Veterans Molding Minds -- hoping to provide job readiness training for veterans transitioning back into everyday life.
They are hoping to help more veterans in our community by expanding its programs and having a place of its own…now they’re asking for the community’s help.
“I was struggling on my own, and somebody told me about the program,” said Burnell Wright.
Wright is a veteran who went through the Veterans Molding Minds program.
“I didn’t have any food at home…so we would come here and get breakfast and lunch,” added Wright.
Aside from fulfilling her most basic needs, Wright says this program gave her automotive training…giving her back her independence.
“They taught us interview skills, how to sit, what to say, how to dress,” Wright said.
Now, this organization is hoping to expand. The founders bought a vacant building to have a location closer to the people they serve.
“We do have a brick and mortar place we’ve been working out of in downtown Atlanta, the City of Refuge has been gracious enough to give us a training location, that’s where we’ve been training out of, but we can’t reach everyone there,” said Michael Ross, the Co-Founder of Veterans Molding Minds.
Many veterans who want to participate don’t have the transportation to get Downtown.
“On the south side, we can’t get people to come out to train, so we want to bring this training to our community,” Ross added.
“In this particular area, there are no homeless shelters, there are no resources for the community and those that are in the deepest need,” said Terry Woodard, the founder of the Hope House and the Pastor at Victory in Christ Ministries next door to the Hope House.
This space – the Hope House -- will give Veterans Molding Minds its own location to help even more veterans with training classes, job skills, and ultimately help them find employment.
“We’re the bridge between exiting veterans, who served their country, and the community, who has a place for them, but we’ve got to help them find their place in it,” Ross said.
“I would have loved to know that I could come right down the street and take a shower when I was living in my car,” said Wright.
This nonprofit started in 2017. It’s helped about 1300 veterans so far…and counting.
“A person who needs a job can come here, get a resume written, go to a clothing closet to get clothing, on the day of their employment interview, they can come here to take a shower, everything they need will be in one place,” Pastor Woodard said.
If you want to help, here's a link to where you can donate.
