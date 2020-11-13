ATLANTA (CBS46)-- At an intersection on Wesley Chapel Road, there's a wall of children's smiling faces. Every day, Georgetta Morton tends to her growing memorial garden.
"When I see the pictures and put them up, some days I cry. I come out every day and pray for them, talk to their pictures, pray for their parents," she explains.
The memorial began earlier this summer, when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed while she was in the car with her mother, Charmaine Turner. They were in the parking lot of a Wendy's where just a few days earlier, Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer. For days, protesters took over the area. In a clash with police, an armed protestor fired a shot, killing Secoriea.
It's a day Secoriea's father, Secorey Williamson, can't shake from his mind. "She loved playing on TikTok, loved going outside having fun, dancing. She was a happy little girl," he remembers.
Williamson struggles to wrap his mind around his daughter's murder. "I can't imagine how they feel knowing you hurt an innocent child and you say you're standing for something. You kill your own," he says.
It's a sentiment Morton echoes. "When Secoriea Turner got killed there was no rage, no protests about her. How do the protestors kill an innocent victim from the neighborhood they're supposed to be protecting," she says.
Williamson has helped Morton develop the Secoriea Turner Memorial Garden by providing pictures of his young daughter. Over time, they have added pictures of other children taken by gun violence this year. Morton knows many of their stories by heart.
Only one person has been apprehended for Secoriea's murder, but police believe more people who were involved remain free. Morton says she hopes keeping Secoriea's story alive will help strengthen the community.
