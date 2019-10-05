ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- The Southern Site Development Company imploded a 5-story building Saturday morning.
The building stood on West Peachtree Street Northwest in the heart of Midtown in Atlanta.
The implosion caused several road closures and public transit adjustments.
A portion of West Peachtree Street and Spring Street in Midtown was closed until 8 a.m. The MARTA Art Center station was closed temporarily.
The MARTA Gold Line between the Lindbergh and Midtown stations was closed at 6:45 a.m. until 8 a.m.
However, the MARTA Gold Line between Lindbergh and Doraville South was not impacted.
The Green and Blue rail lines were not impacted.
As for the buses, only 4 routes were rerouted, and all other routes ran as usual.
After the implosion, which only took 15 seconds to complete, the MARTA safety teams conducted a thorough inspection of the tunnel and rail lines.
The “all clear“ was given around 7:05 a.m. and shortly after, 17th Street in Midtown was reopened for travel.
