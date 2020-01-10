ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A building on the campus of Georgia Tech has been evacuated due to a possible gas leak.
Atlanta Fire rescue tweeted Friday morning that the Aerospace Engineering Building oat 625 Strong Street has been evacuated and the gas to the structure has been turned off.
Crews are ventilating the building and monitoring the situation.
No reports of injuries.
Low level concentration of gas detected at 625 Strong St. #GATech Aerospace Engineering Building. It has been evacuated and gas to structure has been cut off. Ventilation and gas monitoring still in progress. No reports of injuries. Holding all units. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 10, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.