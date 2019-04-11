ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) 1660 Peachtree bills itself as a luxury apartment community on prime real estate, but resident tips to the Bulldog Crime Patrol alerted us to recent incidents involving calls to Atlanta Police.
When we reached out to APD, officers confirmed they have made repeated visits to the location. In just the last year, there have been 16 reported burglaries, and just last night APD confirmed they were called for a reported intruder lurking in the gym.
The man was asked to leave and no arrest was made, leaving residents wondering how he got in.
As soon as we arrived at the property, we went straight to the management office to identify ourselves. We were told to call corporate.
The Ohio-based The Connor Group, which owns the property, sent us a statement:
"Our residents’ safety is a top priority. A rash of criminal activity on Peachtree Road has impacted multiple communities, unfortunately including ours, 1660 Peachtree.We first became aware of a report of a potential non-resident accessing the gym area of our community this morning, and are investigating the report. This is a restricted area and can only be accessed by residents."
We have taken ample steps to increase security at the property including:
• Installing additional security cameras
• Installing gates on the property
• Requesting police to increase patrols in our community
Additionally, a police officer who resides at the complex, also patrols the community as a courtesy officer.
Our calls to APD have led to a team reviewing all incidents there as well.
