ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Excitement has spread across Athens for this Saturday’s big game between number 3 Georgia and number 7 Notre Dame.
Take a short walk from the UGA campus and you’ll find the Chi Phi house.
“We represent the public. What the public wants, we do,” said student and Chi Phi member Tucker Witmer.
This week the public wants to party as excitement builds for the showdown between the Dawgs and the Fighting Irish.
“It’s concentrated, we bring it here you know,” Witmer told CBS46 News.
For those Georgia fans looking for signs to get them to Saturday, there’s a few of those too.
“We want them to think that we are excited for Saturday to beat down the fighting Irish,” Witmer explained.
If you keep strolling down the road further from campus, the scene gets a little quieter and a lot more holy.
“I think God made all creatures, especially dogs and we are the Bulldogs so yeah I think God is a UGA fan,” says Pastor Jerry Lawrence of Princeton United Methodist Church.
But don’t get it confused, there’s a sign here too.
“This is a big game week so we thought that we would go ahead and mention that Athens was listed in the Bible and South Bend although they are great people, Notre Dame was not listed in the Bible,” Pastor Lawrence explained.
One things for sure, regardless of which part of Athens you're in, if you ask for a prediction for Saturday’s big game, the answers the same.
“I think of course the Bulldogs are going to win,” Pastor Lawrence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.