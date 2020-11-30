After 10 years of service, the University of Georgia's athletic director Greg McGarity has announced his plans to retire on December 31.
“I step down knowing that our Athletic Association is in great hands under his strong leadership," said McGarity in a statement released Monday.
Before beginning his career with UGA in 1977, McGarity was a letterman on the 1973 Bulldog tennis team. McGarity also served as the schools assistant athletic director. In 1992 he left UGA to serve in several leadership roles at the University of Florida for a span of 10 years; though he would return to UGA in 2010 as athletic director.
"To our coaches, athletic staff, and student-athletes—you have made the last decade the very best of my career, and I thank you for your dedication to excellence in athletics," McGarity said. "You are the heart and soul of our program, and it has truly been an honor to serve alongside you as athletic director. Finally, my thanks to our alumni, donors, and fans for your unyielding support of Georgia athletics. There is no better fan base in college sports than the Bulldog Nation.”
UGA President Jere W. Morehead also thanked the long-time Bulldog for his years of dedicated service, which included overseeing the university's 21 athletic programs and $200 million in facility improvements.
“First and foremost, on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Greg for his outstanding service to the University of Georgia,” said President Jere W. Morehead.
He continued, “While I had hoped Greg would continue to serve as our Athletic Director for a few more years, I understand and appreciate his and Sheryl’s decision to begin a new chapter in their lives. Greg will leave behind a strong legacy of leadership and devotion to his alma mater, having further elevated our athletic program on the national stage. I have particularly appreciated the extraordinary leadership Greg has provided during the pandemic. His calm and steady voice will be missed here and in SEC meetings.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also shared parting words:
“Greg McGarity is one the most respected athletic directors in the Southeastern Conference and I have relied on him regularly for advice and counsel over the years. I wish Greg and Sheryl the very best on this exciting next step. Given President Morehead’s leadership roles and deep engagement in the SEC and NCAA, I am confident he will select a highly-qualified successor to lead UGA’s athletic program forward.”
Effective January 1, Josh Brooks, senior deputy director of athletics, will serve as the interim director of athletics. Darrice Griffin, currently serving as a deputy director of athletics, will serve as interim senior deputy director of athletics.
“I have great confidence in the abilities and skills of Josh and Darrice to provide effective leadership for our athletic program while this search process is underway,” Morehead stated. “Both individuals are highly respected within the Georgia Athletic Association and throughout intercollegiate athletics.”
An advisory committee appointed by Morehead will assist with the process of identifying athletic director candidates.
“Hiring outstanding coaches—while important—is just one part of the role today. In this day and age, an AD at a place like UGA must be able to negotiate media rights and complex contracts; raise private support; finance and lead major capital projects; promote the health, wellness, and academic success of our student-athletes; and work closely with the NCAA and SEC on a variety of difficult issues, such as name, image, and likeness. These responsibilities require someone with a broad skill set and background to effectively partner with me in continuing to advance our athletic program,” stated Morehead.
