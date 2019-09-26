ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Fulton County man with 13 prior arrests and one sexual battery conviction has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Jerrontae Cain, 39, was convicted of aggravated assault tied to a June 25, 2017 incident.
For nearly a month Cain's former girlfriend Nicole Gordon complained of headaches, memory loss and trouble communicating before doctors at Atlanta Medical Center discovered she had a bullet lodged in the back of her skull. Due to the location of the bullet, doctors were unable to remove it without the threat of Gordon dying.
Despite the shock and disbelief of finding out she had a bullet lodged in her skull, Gordon, 42, was unable to recall being shot, however, she did recall an argument she'd had with Cain the month before.
She told police she was also able to remember her driver's side window crashing onto her during the altercation before losing consciousness. When she came to, she was in Cain's vehicle who eventually took her to his mother's home where she was treated. At the time she believed the wound was caused by the broken glass from the window.
Once police heard the victim's full account, they spoke with Cain who confirmed he was with Gordon at the time of the incident, however his claim was that the window was broken when the victim crashed into a tree. An investigation of the scene and doctor's take on the injuries were found to be inconsistent with Cain's story.
As a result, police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Cain was apprehended by FBI agents in January 2019 after a two-hour standoff in College Park; he was found hiding in the attic of a residence.
During the trial friends and family members of the victim testified that Cain had been abusive during the tenure of the relationship, oftentimes leading to Gordon suffering black eyes.
Cain was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was sentenced to 30 years to serve with 25 years in prison; the remaining five years are to be served on probation.
