ATLANTA (CBS46) - Bullets fired from a vehicle circling in an Atlanta apartment complex wounded a woman. The bullet hit her in the arm. She was considered to be alert, conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital. This happened at 3041 Landrum Drive SW in Atlanta Monday around 4 p.m.
A white vehicle with four male occupants entered the apartment complex and circled several times, according to preliminary information released by Atlanta police. One of the males pulled a gun and began shooting into the air from the vehicle. One of the bullets struck the victim in the arm.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
