EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly East Point woman is scared to step foot inside her own apartment after a bullet came through her apartment wall late Tuesday night, ricocheting off her kitchen chair and landing in her sink.
“I was terrified sir, I didn't know where the bullet had come from,” said 76-year-old Ms. Packer. “I was scared I was nervous I was shaking.”
Packer said she heard the bullet enter her apartment, but didn’t know what it was until she found it in her sink at her unit at The Life at Marketplace Apartment Complex in East Point. Surprisingly, this is not the first time that her apartment was the accidental target of gunfire.
Last December, a man was shot and killed running through Packer’s breezeway just outside of her apartment, and a stray bullet in the shooting pierced her front door and entered her bedroom, spurring only feet from where she was sleeping.
“My bed was right there and my head was only two feet from where the bullet landed,” said Packer.
“We fear for her life over there and last night was just a breaking point and we want to put our story out,” said Packer’s daughter Cuhran.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating last night’s incident. According to investigators, the case remains open and an incident report will be available for review tomorrow. Packer and Cuhran both say that they wish the APD and The Life at Marketplace Apartment Complex would do more to quell the violence at the apartment in order to keep residents safe before someone innocent is hurt.
Packer does not plan to move back into her apartment and is currently looking for housing elsewhere.
