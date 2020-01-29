SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police officers are investigating after a shooting that sent dozens of shots flying through a residential neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
South Fulton police responded to the intersection of Surrey Trail and Penfield Place at about 12:45 a.m.
A photojournalist who arrived on the scene counted at least 30 evidence markers on the street marking bullet shell casings.
CBS46 is working to find out if there were any injuries or if police have any leads on suspects.
